Sleet and freezing rain were changing over to snow Monday morning in parts of Maryland, where up to a foot was expected by the end of the day.

See map above for expected snow totals.

A winter storm warning was in effect in Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's counties. A winter weather advisory was in effect in Baltimore County.

Snowfall was expected to slow between 1 and 4 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.