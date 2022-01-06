Pics Of KKK Gathering, Confederate Flags Tagged To Maryland School's App Location: Report

Photos of Ku Klux Klan gatherings and a confederate flag tagged to the maps app of a Maryland high school are raising concern among community members, reports WTOP.

The photos were tagged onto Apple Maps search results for Damascus High School School, the outlet said.

The photos were removed Tuesday after school staff reported the incident. Any student found to be involved will be disciplined, district officials said.

To read the full story from WTOP, click here.

