Montgomery County Distributes 50,000 Loaner Computers To Residents After $22.6M Grant

Montgomery County will provide 50,000 loaner computers to low-income and senior County residents after receiving more than $22.6 million in Digital Equity Grants, officials announce.

The Federal and State grants will be used to expand access to computers, broadband service and service discounts, and technology training for low-income residents and seniors through the Montgomery Connects program, announced Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

Most of the grant funding will be used to provide the loaner computers, with over 25,000 of the computers already being distributed. The distribution events will run into December to allow qualifying residents a chance to access necessary technology.

“Everyone deserves to be part of the digital world—it is a necessity,” said County Executive Elrich. “Montgomery County was focused on digital equity before the pandemic, and it is critical to our economic and educational recovery efforts. I appreciate the Federal, State and private sector entities for these investments and am proud of what Montgomery Connects is doing to bring much needed funding to expand digital equity programs for our residents most in need.”

Upcoming distribution events will include:

Tuesday, Oct. 11. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Plum Gar Community Center, 19561 Scenery Dr., Germantown

Wednesday, Oct. 12. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wheaton American Job Center,11510 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Friday, Oct. 14. 1-5 p.m. White Oak Senior Center, 1700 April Ln., Silver Spring

Saturday, Oct. 15. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Gilchrist Center, 11002 Veirs Mill Rd., Silver Spring

More than 76 percent of computer recipients for the program are Black or Latino. U.S. Census data reports as many as one in three Black and Latino residents in half of the County do not have a home computer. Officials also say that 84 percent of computer recipients live in households earning less than $50,000 per year.

“Barriers to accessing technology are also barriers to socioeconomic opportunity, education, health and one’s overall quality of life,” said Councilmember Nancy Navarro, who chairs the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee that oversees the Montgomery Connects program. “I applaud the Montgomery Connects community partnerships that are contributing to our success in helping to close the digital divide. It’s essential that we lift up community members who have been left behind to help us achieve our County’s racial equity and social justice goals.”

New appointments are released every Sunday at 2 p.m., and eligible residents must make an appointment at: www.montgomerycountymd.gov/computer receive a computer.

Additional information about eligibility for the program and how to make an appointment is available at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/computer

