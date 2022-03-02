Maryland Powerball Player Missed $632.6M Jackpot By One Number — But Still Won $50K

A Maryland Powerball player missed winning the $632.6 million jackpot from the Jan. 5 drawing night by one number.

But don't feel too bad for him, he still won the third-tier prize of $50,000.

Tickets sold in Wisconsin and California shared the jackpot prize.

The 78-year-old winner bought his lucky $10 quick-pick ticket from Westlake Wine & Beer in Bethesda, on Autopark Avenue in Bethesda.

He was was one of 90 players around the country and one of two in Maryland to win a $50,000 third-tier prize.

