Landon School 'Deeply Concerned' By Video Of Boys Singing Song With Racial Slur On Metro

Officials at an all-boys Maryland prep school have issued a statement in response to a video that shows a group of them singing a song containing a racial slur on the Metro this week.

The video posted last Thursday, Sept. 1 to various DCHomos social platforms shows the group of white males wearing Landon School apparel singing the lyrics to Freestyle by Lil Baby.

"We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of Landon students’ behavior on the DC Metro," the Bethesda school said in a public statement.

"Their conduct and offensive words are unacceptable and antithetical to our school’s values and our Civility Code. We absolutely do not condone or tolerate the behavior displayed in this video, and we deeply regret the hurt it has caused. We are looking into the matter."

The boys can be heard singing several lines until someone yells at "Yo, yo, yo."

"As we begin the school year, we look forward to continuing our work to build in our boys the characteristics of respect, honor, and kindness that are so essential in preparing the next generation," the school said.

