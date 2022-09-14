Here's What We Know About Looming CSX Railroad Strike In Maryland

The ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions could have a major impact on riders in Maryland and Virginia.

CSX has notified the Maryland Transit Administration that if an agreement on a new contract isn’t reached that there is a potential for a labor strike beginning the morning of Friday, Sept. 16.

Officials noted that since CSX owns and operates the Camden and Brunswick lines and dispatches MARC trains, any labor disruption would force the immediate suspension of service on those lines until a resolution is reached.

The potential strike could also reportedly have an impact at the Port of Baltimore, as well as price inflation, according to officials. Amtrak also canceled several long-distance trains beginning on Thursday, Sept. 15 due to the looming negotiations.

The Penn Line service will be operating on its regular full schedule, though passengers who use the Camden and Brunswick Line should plan for alternate routes beginning on Friday.

Here is a list of stations on the Camden and Brunswick Lines along with alternate transportation options that passengers from the MTA:

Camden Line

Camden Station - MARC Penn Line service from Penn Station;

- MARC Penn Line service from Penn Station; St. Denis - MARC Penn Line service from Halethorpe;

- MARC Penn Line service from Halethorpe; Dorsey - MARC Penn Line service from BWI (note that parking at BWI is $9 per day);

- MARC Penn Line service from BWI (note that parking at BWI is $9 per day); Savage - MARC Penn Line service from Odenton and MTA Commuter Bus Route 335 and Route 345 from Broken Land Park & Ride Lot;

- MARC Penn Line service from Odenton and MTA Commuter Bus Route 335 and Route 345 from Broken Land Park & Ride Lot; Laurel and Muirkirk - MARC Penn Line service from Odenton or Bowie State University, MTA Commuter Bus Route 305 and Route 315 from Scaggsville and Burtonsville Park and Ride Lots, and WMATA 89M bus service to Greenbelt Metro;

and - MARC Penn Line service from Odenton or Bowie State University, MTA Commuter Bus Route 305 and Route 315 from Scaggsville and Burtonsville Park and Ride Lots, and WMATA 89M bus service to Greenbelt Metro; Greenbelt - WMATA Green Line service into Washington, DC;

- WMATA Green Line service into Washington, DC; College Park - WMATA Green Line service into Washington, DC. Passengers coming from points north to College Park via the Penn Line can use the WMATA F6 bus service from New Carrollton MARC station to College Park Metro and through the University of Maryland campus via Campus Drive, Stadium Drive, and Regents Drive; Passengers with a valid University of Maryland faculty or student ID can ride Shuttle-UM Route 126 from New Carrollton Metro to campus;

- WMATA Green Line service into Washington, DC. Passengers coming from points north to College Park via the Penn Line can use the WMATA F6 bus service from New Carrollton MARC station to College Park Metro and through the University of Maryland campus via Campus Drive, Stadium Drive, and Regents Drive; Passengers with a valid University of Maryland faculty or student ID can ride Shuttle-UM Route 126 from New Carrollton Metro to campus; Riverdale Park Town Center - WMATA F4 bus service to Prince George's Plaza Metro station, then Green Line service into Washington.

Brunswick Line

Martinsburg - MTA Commuter Bus Route 505 from Hagerstown, Maryland to Shady Grove Metro;

- MTA Commuter Bus Route 505 from Hagerstown, Maryland to Shady Grove Metro; Duffields, Harpers Ferry, Brunswick, Point of Rocks, Frederick, and Monocacy - MTA Commuter Bus Route 515 from Frederick and Monocacy MARC stations to Shady Grove Metro;

- MTA Commuter Bus Route 515 from Frederick and Monocacy MARC stations to Shady Grove Metro; Dickerson, Barnesville, and Boyds - MTA Commuter Bus Route 515 from Urbana Park and Ride to Shady Grove Metro;

- MTA Commuter Bus Route 515 from Urbana Park and Ride to Shady Grove Metro; Germantown, Metropolitan Grove, Gaithersburg, and Washington Grove - RideOn bus service to Shady Grove Metro, then WMATA Red Line service into Washington;

- RideOn bus service to Shady Grove Metro, then WMATA Red Line service into Washington; Rockville - WMATA Red Line service into Washington;

- WMATA Red Line service into Washington; Garrett Park and Kensington - RideOn bus service to Silver Spring Metro, then WMATA Red Line service into Washington;

- RideOn bus service to Silver Spring Metro, then WMATA Red Line service into Washington; Silver Spring - WMATA Red Line service into Washington.

