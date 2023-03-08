Gunman Convicted Of Shooting 23-Year-Old In Cold Blood: Montgomery County State's Attorney

The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that a 21-year-old man has been convicted of shooting a man in broad daylight in an incident caught on camera.

Clarksburg resident Rodjaun Neal-Williams is facing decades in prison after being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence for his role in the death of Javon Gordon, 23, of Boyds.

The conflict between the two dates back nearly three years, when Neal-Williams was 19 years old at the time.

According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, on April 13, 2021, in the 12900 block of Ethel Rose Way in Boyds, Neal-Williams was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled up to a small group of people who were in the street.

An altercation reportedly broke out between Neal-Williams and Gordon while the former was inside the vehicle, at which point he pulled out a handgun, shooting and killing Gordon.

When he is sentenced in May, Neal-Williams will face a maximum term of up to 30 years in prison.

“This is an example of a ghost gun fired in broad daylight in a neighborhood where families were out enjoying a beautiful spring day,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy stated. “I thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Gabriel Carrera and John Lalos for their work in this matter, as this type of brazen violence is not acceptable in our community.”

