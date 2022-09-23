Feds Allege Man Obstructed Death Investigation Of University Of Maryland Football Coach's Son

A Maryland man is being accused of interfering with the investigation into the death of the son of University of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley, according to court documents.

Meiko Locksley, 25, was shot in the chest and killed in September 2017 in Howard County in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Road in Columbia, though no killer has ever been brought to justice for the murder.

According to reports, Gaithersburg resident John Willie Kennedy, Jr. is the latest to bring renewed attention to the cold case after he was allegedly caught lying under oath in front of a grand jury during the investigation into Locksley’s death.

It is unclear what Kennedy allegedly lied about to the grand jury.

Kennedy was charged with obstruction of justice and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Few details have been released by police regarding any potential suspects in the murder, but investigators have stated that they believe it not to have been a random shooting.

