Decorative Christmas Lights Ignite Laytonsville Home

A Laytonsville home has been damaged after a late-night fire, authorities say.

A passerby called in the fire after witnessing the flames shortly before 10 p.m., in the 22000 block of Foxlair Road on Monday, March 6, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

The fire was reportedly caused by Christmas lights in the home, investigators say.

No one was reported injured in the fire, which left around $25,000 in damages to the home.

