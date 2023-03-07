Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Decorative Christmas Lights Ignite Laytonsville Home

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The home was ignited by Christmas lights
The home was ignited by Christmas lights Photo Credit: Image by Szabolcs Molnar from Pixabay

A Laytonsville home has been damaged after a late-night fire, authorities say.

A passerby called in the fire after witnessing the flames shortly before 10 p.m., in the 22000 block of Foxlair Road on Monday, March 6, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

The fire was reportedly caused by Christmas lights in the home, investigators say.

No one was reported injured in the fire, which left around $25,000 in damages to the home.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.