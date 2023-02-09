Car Bursts Into Flames After Slamming Into Montgomery County Home

A vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a Montgomery County home in the middle of the night, authorities say.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the home in the 1400 block of Woodwell Road around 1 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

The collision caused the vehicle to burst into flames, trapping the driver, he said. Firefighters were able to remove the driver while also putting out the fire, preventing the fire from spreading to the single-family home.

The residents of the home were able to get out of the house uninjured, and the driver was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The extent of damage to the home is currently unknown.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.