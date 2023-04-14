Bonnet Burglars Wanted After Jumping Victims In MoCo (VIDEO)

Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery after a victim came forward about being jumped by two women last month.

Montgomery County Police are offering a $10,000 reward after the two women assaulted and tried to rob the victim in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, March 15.

Investigation revealed that the victim was walking north in the 8500 block of Colesville Road when two women approached her from behind.

One of the women pulled the victim down by her hair and began striking her while the other attempted to rip off her jacket.

After the suspects were unsuccessful at removing the jacket, they threatened the victim and fled on foot.

Police say that the suspects are described as two black women with medium skin tones. The first suspect is described as heavy set and was wearing a blue jean jacket, black pants, and a bonnet on her head.

The second suspect is described as slender with braces on her teeth and was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers. She was also wearing a bonnet on her head.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

