Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October.

The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.

Yehuda was described as being 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a light to medium complexion.

Officials noted that Yehuda suffers from a mental condition that could impact his ability to communicate in a responsible manner if he was approached by a Good Samaritan. He is known to frequent the Washington, DC and Northwest DC areas and could also be somewhere in Virginia.

Anyone with information regarding Yehuda or his whereabouts can anonymously call the Rockville City Police Department’s Investigations Unit by calling (240) 314-8938.

