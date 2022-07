Nearly 6,500 Montgomery County residents were without power since around 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, as first reported by NBC News.

"Animal contact" with electrical equipment caused the outage, a spokesperson for FirstEnergy told the outlet. Restoration time was projected for 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, temps neared 100 degrees and residents worried for pets and children.

