2 Teens, 1 Adult, Arrested In Bethesda Target Parking Lot Killing

Two teenage boys and a man have been arrested for the murder of a 33-year-old man in Bethesda, according to police.

Antonio Lawrence, 16, 17-year-old Joshua Wright, and 18-year-old Blaise Uchemadu, all from Bethesda, are accused of killing Lawrence Richard Wilson, Jr. on Dec. 19, the Montgomery County Police Department says.

All three have been charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

On Dec. 20, a caller contacted officers to report they had information regarding the stabbing death of a man at the Target on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda. Later the same day, Wright arrived at the police station to report he witnessed the stabbing at the Target.

Wright agreed to speak to detectives and identified Uchemadu and Lawrence those also involved in the attack. Police later obtained warrants for both and subsequently all three were arrested.

They are being held without bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.