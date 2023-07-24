Fair 82°

Motorcyclist Trapped Under Dump Truck In Montgomery County Crash Near School (Developing)

Another motorcyclist in Maryland has suffered serious injuries after crashing into the back of a dump truck, authorities say.

The scene of the crash in Montgomery County
The scene of the crash in Montgomery County Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday afternoon, officials said that a motorcyclist drove into the back of the truck on Ridge Road near Hawkes Road, leading to road closures in the area after the person was trapped underneath the vehicle.

First responders were able to extricate the biker from under the dump truck, and he was treated for traumatic injuries.

The condition of the motorcyclist was not available late on Monday afternoon. It is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

