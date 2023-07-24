Motorcyclist Trapped Under Dump Truck In Montgomery County Crash Near School (Developing)

At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday afternoon, officials said that a motorcyclist drove into the back of the truck on Ridge Road near Hawkes Road, leading to road closures in the area after the person was trapped underneath the vehicle.

First responders were able to extricate the biker from under the dump truck, and he was treated for traumatic injuries.

The condition of the motorcyclist was not available late on Monday afternoon. It is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

