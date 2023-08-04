Mother Of Three, New Nurse Remembered As 'Force To Be Reckoned With' Following Fatal MD Crash

Shortly before 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, Maryland State Police in Rockville received several reports of a white Mercedes SUV that was driving in the opposite lanes of I-270 near Rockledge Drive.

Police said that Jayleen Hannor, 23, of Macon, Georgia, made his way southbound in the northbound lanes of I-270 until he hit the outer loop of I-495.

The Mercedes eventually crashed into a Lexus and Nissan Pathfinder on I-495 near Route 355, injuring several people, including multiple children, and leaving Velez, an Easton, Pennsylvania resident, with fatal injuries.

Following her death, the community was quick to rally around her husband, Johnny, and three daughters, raising more than $11,000 in just one day through a GoFundMe campaign that was started by a friend of the family.

“(Velez) was a beloved wife, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and nurse but most importantly, she was a mother,” organizers wrote. “She was a fierce protector of her daughters and her unwavering love for them was instantly palpable to anyone who had the honor of meeting her.”

According to officials, front seat passenger John Tejada, 36, and a 15-year-old girl who were passengers in the Nissan were taken to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center. A 2-year-old and 5-year-old child were taken to Inova Hospital in Virginia.

The 15-year-old suffered major injuries and will require medical care and therapy, according to the family friend.

Velez was rushed to an area trauma center, where she was later pronounced dead.

“(She) was a force to be reckoned with, a sensitive, passionate and quick-witted woman who loved hard, dreamt big and left her mark on this world in every way,” friends say. “Her dedication to her family and friends as well as her strength and perseverance in the face of adversity was unmatched.”

Tributes flowed in from friends and family following the reports of Velez's death.

Velez graduated from the St. Luke’s School of Nursing in December last year and began a career as a registered nurse at the Emergency Department at St. Luke’s Hospital before her death, which happened on the heels of the anniversary of her mother’s death 10 years ago.

“Lisa was the best friend you could ever have, an advocate not only for her patients but for anyone in need,” Marjorie Montes-Negron said. “She did not hesitate to jump into action when anyone needed a helping hand. Lisa had big dreams and plans for herself and her family. Sadly, she will not be able to realize those dreams.”

Those interested in contributing to the fundraiser for the family can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.