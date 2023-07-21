Man With History Of Sexual Abuse Accused Of Luring, Raping Child In Montgomery County: Police

Joshua Black, 31, of Olney, is facing multiple rape and sexual offense charges after allegedly assaulting a minor on Thursday, July 20 in Montgomery County.

The incident was reported at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday in the 17700 block of Prince Philip Drive, when he lured the girl into a wooded area and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Black was also arrested last April for inappropriate acts with a pair of women at the University of Maryland.

In this latest case, Black was quickly identified as a suspect and he was arrested at his home without incident. He was charged with multiple counts of second-degree rape and third-degree sexual offense.

Now, investigators are concerned that there may be additional victims of sexual assault by Black that have not come forward.

Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrator Earl Stoddard, who lives in the area, took to Twitter to condemn Black and is also urging parents to talk to their children about the issue.

"I do not often comment on individual crimes, but as an Olney resident who walks daily in the area of this particular crime, who has seen this suspect walking and biking dozens of times (as recently as yesterday morning), and who is well aware of his criminal history," he said.

"I encourage are parents to talk to their children and come forward to (the police) with any additional potential incidents."

Anyone with information regarding Black or who may have been victimized by him has been asked to contact the department’s SVID-Child Exploitation Unit by calling (240) 773-5400.

