Man Wanted For Stealing $7K In Items From Amazon Fresh On 36 Occasions In Chevy Chase: Police

A brazen bandit who has targeted the same Amazon Fresh location in Montgomery County dozens of times in the past seven months is wanted by police.

An alert was issued by the Montgomery County Department of Police as they seek the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole upwards of $7,000 in merchandise from the store in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase.

According to police, between October 2023, and Thursday, April 18, the wanted man has allegedly stolen approximately $7,000 in merchandise, from the Amazon Fresh, on 36 separate occasions.

On Monday, the department released photos of the suspect, who is described as being a Black man who is approximately 5-foot-11 and weighs an estimated 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the wanted man has been asked to contact detectives by calling Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-8477.

