Man Known To Expose Himself In Montgomery County Arrested; Additional Victims Sought: Police

Silver Spring resident Steven Eisen, 77, who has been arrested by police before, has been apprehended once more and is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself in late January, authorities announced on Friday.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, investigators from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police in Montgomery County arrested Eisen following a weeks-long investigation into an alleged indecent exposure incident on Jan. 26.

Eisen was arrested without incident and charged with indecent exposure following the execution of a search and seizure at his home.

Police investigators are now attempting to identify other possible victims or witnesses who may have crossed paths with Eisen.

Anyone with information has ben asked to call the department's tip line by calling (301) 929-2748 or emailing CrimeTip@mncparkpolice.org.

