Charles Erby, Jr. was arrested in Washington, DC, where he is being held pending his extradition back to Maryland to face a second-degree rape charge for an incident that was reported last week.

Investigators say that at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, Erby allegedly lured a juvenile victim into a wooded area in the 13000 block of Veirs Mill Road in Rockville, where he is then accused of sexually assaulting the minor.

Erby was quickly identified as a possible suspect, and he was arrested over the weekend in DC.

According to police, "detectives are concerned that more victims may have not contacted police."

Anyone with information regarding Erby, or who may have been victimized by him has been asked to call the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division's Child Exploitation Unit by calling (240) 773-5400.

