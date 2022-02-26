'Real Housewives Of Potomac' Star Reveals Cancer Scare

"Tomorrow is not promised."

That's the message that "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Mia Thornton shared Friday, Feb. 25.

In the post, the 37-year-old cast member revealed some frightening news.

"Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today," she writes.

"You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion G and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong."

Thornton said she's been seeing specialists every day and that "the storm is not over." However, the experience is changing her.

An overwhelming amount of support poured in through the comment section.

"You are in my prayers. I have been battling cancer for 5 years. The hardest part is not knowing what is going on," one supporter said.

"As I have battled I have always maintained the attitude of never giving in and staying positive. I have uterine cancer. Sending love, healing hugs, virtual support and many prayers. ❤️"

"RHOP" aired on Bravo in 2016, and Thornton joined the cast two years later.

