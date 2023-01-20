Montgomery Parks Cautions Dog Owners Of Canine Influenza Concerns

DMV residents are being warned against a canine flu that is affecting areas of Montgomery Parks after an outbreak, officials say.

A specific highly contagious strain of Type A Influenza is going through the area, affecting the Montgomery County and Washington, D.C. area. Dog owners are asked to take precautions to ensure pet safety, as some cases of influenza can be deadly, according to Montgomery Parks.

“Canine influenza is a highly contagious respiratory virus that affects dogs. Vaccination and avoiding contact with any unknown dogs or dogs who are showing signs of upper respiratory infection are the best ways to protect pets. Please talk to your vet about getting your dog vaccinated today,” said Dr. Gregory Lawrence, DVM Chief Veterinarian for Montgomery County Office of Animal Services.

Montgomery Parks is asking dog owners and dog park users in the county to contact their veterinarians if they notice symptoms of dog flu, which include cough, runny nose, eye discharge, fever, lethargy, and poor appetite. Infected dogs should be separated from other dogs for at least 28 days and not go to dog parks, doggy daycare, or grooming and boarding facilities.

Some ways to help protect your dog from becoming ill include:

Keep your dog up to date on their vaccinations, including canine influenza vaccine

Limit contact with other dogs when on walks

Avoid using shared toys or dishes

Skip daycare, grooming, boarding facilities and dog parks if your dog is showing signs of illness

Contact the dog’s daycare or boarding facility and ask about recent cases and cleaning protocols.

Avoid touching unknown dogs as humans can spread the disease from infected to uninfected dogs.

Montgomery Parks dog park locations:

Black Hill Regional Park

Cabin John Regional Park

Dewey Local Park

Ellsworth Urban Dog Park

Olney Manor Recreational Park

Piedmont Woods Local Park

Wheaton Regional Park

Ridge Road Recreational Park

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.