Juvenile Arrested Months After Making Bomb Threat To Wootton High School: Police

The suspect called Wootton High School in the 2100 block of Wootton Parkway around 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 and claimed that bombs had been placed inside specific areas of the school.

School personnel contacted 911, prompting students and staff to evacuate.

A search by Community Engagement officers, 1st District officers, K-9 units and Montgomery County Fire Rescue did not locate any bombs.

The suspect was identified via a follow-up investigation involving search warrants and witness statements alleging he had also made bombs threats against a school in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Missouri and Howard County, MD.

The teen was charged with threat of mass violence, telephone misuse, and other offenses. The case was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for a disposition. The suspect is currently facing criminal charges in other states.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.