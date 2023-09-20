Hourlong Crime Spree Lands Armed Carjacker Behind Bars In Montgomery County: Police

It took six months, but members of the Montgomery County Department of Police have busted the failed armed carjacker who targeted at least two drivers in one night.

Obi, 31, has been wanted for months after a string of vehicle-related crimes that happened within one hour, officials say.

The Burtonsville resident's night of crime began at around 6:13 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 in the 14900 block of Old Columbia Pike when he allegedly attempted to carjack a driver with a weapon, but was unable to and was spotted leaving the scene in a white Ford Fusion with "significant damage" to the back bumper.

Minutes later, police say that at around 6:21 p.m., officers were then called to the 14700 block of Good Hope Road in Silver Spring, where there was a second reported carjacking.

In that case, Obi was seen getting out of the same Ford, approached his victim and demanded the keys before leaving the Fusion behind.

Responding officers were then able to determine that it was registered to Obi.

Before the hour was over, at 6:50 p.m. Obi was arrested in Laurel for an unrelated crime, and the vehicle stolen in the second carjacking was located near where he was apprehended.

An arrest warrant was issued in May out of Montgomery County charging Obi with carjacking, attempted carjacking, assault and robbery offenses, and on Tuesday, he was arrested, according to officials.

Obi was charged and is being held without bond pending his next court appearance.

