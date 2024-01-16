Homeless Armed Robbers Targeted MD 7-Eleven Stores During Short-Lived Crime Spree, Police Say

Stephen Lavance Oates, Jr., 35, and Katrice Ceclia Wood, 29, were arrested and charged for robberies committed Monday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 10, Montgomery County Police said.

Oates, Jr. and Wood, who have no permanent addresses, were donning masks when they entered the 7-Eleven on the 14100 block of Georgia Avenue around 2:50 a.m. Jan. 8 and demanded the workers not to move.

One of them showed a firearm while the other sprayed the workers with pepper spray before both suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, as well as the employees’ cellphones, and fled in a Ford Expedition, police allege.

Two days later, another armed robbery report brought 3rd District officers to the 7-Eleven on the 11300 block of Lockwood Drive around 4:20 a.m.

A follow-up investigation found that the same two masked suspects entered the store.

One of them, once again, displayed a handgun and demanded the workers’ cellphones. The pair then stole scratch-off lottery tickets and an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before driving off in a Ford Expedition.

Oates, Jr. and Wood were identified with help from the Montgomery County Department of Police - Major Crimes Division. They were found on the 3500 block of Old Annapolis Road in Laurel and arrested Thursday, Jan. 11.

Both were taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, assault, theft, firearms, and related offenses and were being held without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.