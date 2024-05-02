Christopher Love, 27, who has no fixed address, was taken into custody this week after allegedly entering the home of a Silver Spring woman, assaulting her, and attempting to rape her.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, a woman was entering her home in the 9200 block of Second Avenue when Love confronted her, entered her home, and began to physically assault her.

It is alleged that Love attempted to sexually assault her victim, but she fought back and he fled from the area.

The following day, the Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert for the wanted suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday, May 1.

Love was identified as a suspect and he was tracked down in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive by detectives from the Repeat Offender Unit, where he was taken into custody.

He was charged with first-degree attempted rape, home invasion, third-degree sex offense, first- and second-degree assault.

Love is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.