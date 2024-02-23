Drunk Driver Who Killed Couple Holding Hands On Election Day In Gaithersburg Sentenced

Davinder Singh, 47, of Gaithersburg, was sentenced to ten years in prison with all but eight years suspended and five years of supervised probation upon release, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday, Feb. 23.

Singh was driving his Toyota Prius on School Drive on the day of the fatal crash when he struck and killed Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65, and Ana Margarita Ortiz, 70, a married couple from Gaithersburg who were holding hands and crossing the street to vote at their local polling place.

He was convicted and found guilty in August 2023 of homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, DUI, and multiple related charges.

In addition to prison time, Singh must also pay $2,000 in fines.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe launched after the beloved couple’s passing had raised more than $22,400 and was still accepting donations.

“The loss of Miguel and Ana Ortiz left a devastating void for their four adult children and multiple grandchildren,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy. “We express our deepest condolences to the grieving family. This case centers around public safety and we thank the judge for imposing a lengthy sentence.”

