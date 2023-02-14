Drunk Driver Who Killed Married Montgomery County Couple On Election Day Charged With Homicides

Months after a married Maryland couple was struck and killed by an allegedly intoxicated driver while on their way to go vote near a school on Election Day, a Gaithersburg man has been arrested and is facing charges for the homicides.

A spokesperson from the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, that 47-year-old Davinder Singh has been arrested and is facing serious charges for the double fatal pedestrian crash outside Fields Road Elementary in November while walking in the crosswalk.

Specifically, Singh was indicted and charged by a grand jury with two counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol, after he returned to the country following a spell overseas, officials said.

According to police, Singh was driving his Toyota Prius on School Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8, when he struck and killed Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65, and Ana Margarita Ortiz, 65, a married couple from Gaithersburg who were crossing the street to vote at their local polling place.

During the investigation, officials said that it was determined Singh was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fatal incident.

The couple left behind four children and nine grandchildren, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized on behalf of their family that raised more than $22,000.

No return court date for Singh has been announced by police investigators.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.