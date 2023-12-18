Mostly Cloudy 46°

Driver Rescued By Boat After Being Swept Away By Montgomery County Flood Waters

Sunday's stormed wreaked havoc throughout the region, leading to a daring rescue when a driver got stuck in flood waters and landed in a precarious position in Maryland, officials say.

Flooding impacted parts of Maryland.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Monday morning, first responders in Montgomery County were called into action when a driver got out of a vehicle on Brighten Dam Road near Bordly Drive in Brookeville when a car stalled due to flooding.

Once out of the vehicle, the driver was swept downstream and had to cling to a tree until Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel were able to get to them on a boat.

The person was extracted from the water/tree and taken to be evaluated.

Several vehicles wound up stuck in the water, according to officials, though all drivers and passengers were accounted for.

Most of the region saw upwards of two inches of rain fall during the storm, marking one of the largest December rainfalls on record, according to forecasters.

