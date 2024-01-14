Driver Injured After SUV Crashes Through Produce Section At Whole Foods In Bethesda

Shortly before noon, a car went past the front door of Whole Foods on River Road in Bethesda before ultimately coming to a crashing halt in front of the Seafood Section after smashing through fruits and vegetables on Sunday, Jan. 14.

The car went through the front door and stopped in the back of the produce department. It left one person left with undisclosed injuries that were being treated later on Sunday afternoon.

Photos from the scene show a shattered glass front door, as well as oranges, berries, and other fruit strewn about the aisle.

It is unclear what caused the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.