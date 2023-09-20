'Don't Tell On Me': DC Man Convicted In Shooting That Caused Mayhem At Popular Chevy Chase Bar

David Lee Brown III, 29, of Washington D.C. on charges of attempted voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault, and use of a handgun, in the Nov. 14, 2022 incident at Clyde's Restaurant in Chevy Chase, officials in Montgomery County announced.

Mame Faye and several of his coworkers from Maggiano Little Italy in DC went to Clyde's for a night out when at some point, Brown showed up, and began arguing with a woman outside the bar around 12:05 a.m., according to police documents.

"The shooting took place outdoors, but the fight then continued inside of the establishment sending employees running for cover," State’s Attorney John McCarthy said.

Faye helps get Brown and Coleman inside a vehicle outside. As they are getting ready to leave, Faye approaches the driver's side door. The woman jumps out of the vehicle, but is pushed back. Ultimately, a fight ensues between Brown and a group of the coworkers.

At one point, a handgun flies across the ground. Brown ultimately gets hold of the gun and surveillance footage shows Faye falling to the ground after the physical fight continued. One of the coworkers is helping Faye, who suffered a gunshot wound to his midsection, as Brown walks back to his car.

"Don't tell on me," he says to the woman he had been fighting with earlier, before driving off.

Another Maggiano's coworker told police she suspected Brown may have had a "thing" with the woman he was arguing with, and was unhappy she had been hanging out with her male coworkers, police papers show.

"This was a violent act at popular establishment that placed people in danger, including innocent bystanders," McCarthy said.

Brown faces up to 55 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 20.

