Domestic Disturbance Leads Police In Silver Spring To Stash Of Stolen Apple Products: Police

Tremaine McDowell, 41, has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of burglaries after investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police found him in possession of MacBook laptops, iPhones, and other electronics that had been taken from local residents.

An investigation into a series of burglaries reported between June and November in the Lenox Park, Veridian, and the Arrive apartments led police to identify the Silver Spring resident as a suspect, according to officials.

Late last month, officers from the department were called to the 8700 block of 1st Avenue in Silver Spring to investigate a domestic incident involving McDowell, and when they arrived to check in, they found piles of Apple laptops, iPhones, AirPods, and other stolen items just sitting in his living room.

McDowell had left the area before police arrived there on Tuesday, Nov. 28, officials said.

Amid the investigation into the domestic disturbance, a warrant was issued to allow them to search McDowell's apartment, leading to the recovery of the electronics, as well as several apartment building key fobs and three magazines fully loaded with bullets.

On Tuesday, authorities announced that McDowell has been arrested and charged at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit with multiple burglary and domestic violence-related offenses.

He is being held without bond. No information about his next court appearance has been released by the police.

