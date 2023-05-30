DC Man, Officers Involved In Fatal Montgomery County Crash ID'd By Police Investigators

The AG's Office launched an inquiry into the fatal pursuit that led to the death of 37-year-old Washington, DC resident Lawrence White early on Saturday, May 20 that started in North Bethesda.

At approximately 5 a.m. on May 20, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the area of Rockledge Drive in North Bethesda, to conduct a welfare check following reports of an unresponsive man in a vehicle.

When officers made contact with the driver - later identified as White - he proceeded to flee north on I-270 before crashing just minutes later in the express lanes south of Route 28.

White was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash. Two occupants of a vehicle he struck during the pursuit were also taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

On Tuesday, May 30, the AG's Independent Investigations Division (IID) released new details about the Montgomery County Police Department officers who were involved in the crash:

Sgt. Brett Trahan, a 29-year veteran of the department;

Police Officer III Kyle Baxter, a nine-year-veteran;

Police Officer III Joathan Johnson, a five-year veteran;

Police Officer Quinton Bowles, who has been with the agency for less than two years.

All of the officers were assigned to the department's Patrol Services Bureau.

"The process of identification was delayed due to an extensive amount of footage that required careful review by the IID," officials said. "As a result, the release of body-worn and dashboard camera footage in this case is now delayed pending completion of interviews.

Additional information and footage from the morning of the crash is expected to be released at a later time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.