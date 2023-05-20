AG's Office Probing Fatal I-270 Police Pursuit That Left Distressed Driver Dead In MontCo

At approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the area of Rockledge Drive in North Bethesda, to conduct a welfare check following reports of an unresponsive man in a vehicle.

When officers made contact with the driver, he proceeded to flee north on I-270 before crashing just minutes later in the express lanes south of Route 28.

The driver - who has not been identified - was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash. Two occupants of a vehicle he struck during the pursuit were also taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to the AG’s office, the incident is now being probed by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) and Maryland State Police Crash Team.

Following the crash, lanes were closed on I-270 for several hours as police investigated, until travel was reopened at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

