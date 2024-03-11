DC Billionaire From Montgomery County Wins Oscar For Wes Anderson Short Film

Bethesda-born Steven Rales, 72, won an Oscar on Sunday night for producing the best live-action short film along with renowned director Wes Anderson for "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," an adaptation of a Roald Dahl story written decades ago.

The film features stars Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley, and Dev Patel, among others.

Rales founded the Danaher Corporation in the 1980s with his brother, where he is the chairman of the board. He later was responsible for the creation of production company Indian Paintbrush, which has produced more than a dozen films, landing the billionaire a gold statue.

Rales was not on hand on Sunday night to accept his award, which was instead accepted by presenters Issa Rae - who ironically, also has Maryland ties - and comedian Ramy Youssef (no Maryland connection there).

According to Forbes, Rales - also a part owner of the Indiana Pacers - is worth $8.3 billion as of Monday, March 11, making him the world's 304th most wealth man. Other collaborations with Anderson include "Isle o Dogs," "Moonrise Kingdom," and "The Grand Budapest Hotel."

