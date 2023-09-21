Community Rallies To Send Beloved Maryland Teacher's Body Back To Paraguay

In early September, Benítez-Ozuna was among three victims who were targeted and shot by Layhill resident Manuel Alejandro Ayala inside the home they shared, and now the community is rallying to support her family.

Benítez-Ozuna, who was 65 years old, emigrated to the country from her hometown of Asuncion-Paraguay, and became “an exceptional teacher who touched the lives of many children and families,” Ociel Vega said while raising money for her loved ones.

“She was passionate about her profession with her smile and energy infecting everyone around her.”

One of the beloved educator’s dreams was to return to her hometown and share the rest of her life without her family, but that life was cut short when she was murdered inside her Maryland home, Vega added.

Thousands of dollars have been raised since her death, and an organized mass has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Washington, DC.

Money raised through the GoFundMe campaign will be used to help pay for her funeral and bring her body back to Paraguay.

“Ms. Rosa was a mother figure not only to the children, but also to her family in her hometown,” Vega added. “(She) lost her life in an unexpected event, (and) her family and friends who mourn her loss.”

