Carjacker In Custody Weeks After Stealing Mercedes In Montgomery County: Police

Vincent Adeniyi Oyegbami, 22, has been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking that was reported on Sunday, Aug. 6 in the 8300 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring when he assaulted a man and stole his 2017 Mercedes E300 before fleeing.

Oyegbami was ultimately identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued late last month before he was later arrested leaving his Prince George’s County home following a brief foot chase.

A search of Oyegbami’s residence led to the recover of a loaded Glock 30 that may have been used in the carjacking and other evidence that tied him to the crime, officials said.

Oyegbami was arrested and charged with:

Armed carjacking;

Firearm use in a violent felony crime;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Illegal possession of a firearm;

Theft and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

He is being held behind bars without bond.

