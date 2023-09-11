Country Boy Market To Close After Serving Montgomery County Community For 68 Years

The owners of Country Boy Market on Randolph Road in Glenmont announced that it will be ramping down its business before closing "at some point in the near future," after 68 years in business.

"It is with great regret we share that, due to another serious family illness, after 68 years County Boy Market will be winding down operations and closing at some point in the near future," they posted online, making note that there is no definitive timeline before shuttering their doors.

The store had something for everyone, serving as the go-to spot for Christmas trees during the holidays, fireplace wood, groceries, booze, and even mulch or soil.

"It has been our honor and distinct pleasure serving and being part of the greater Glenmont community," the owners said.

"From our beginning as a produce stand on Georgia Avenue to our location today, we have enjoyed sharing memories with you and your families."

More details are expected to be released.

