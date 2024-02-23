5 Displaced After Home Struck By Lightning In Montgomery County (Photos)

The two-story house at 21600 Gentry Ln. near Cross Meadow Lane was struck by lightning accompanied by “extreme thunder” around 5:45 p.m., Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

No fire or injuries were reported, though the home did sustain other structural damages, displacing five residents, Piringer added.

