Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For DMV Region With 70 MPH Winds, Tornadoes Possible

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect in the DMV region as wicked weather is expected to roll through the area, bringing whipping winds that could top 70 mph on Saturday.

The forecast for Saturday. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Zak Failla
Residents are being advised to be on high alert as meteorologists continue to track storms on the east coast that could bring large hail or possible tornadoes to parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

The storm warning comes as the region continues to battle a heat wave that found temperatures approaching 100 degrees for several days, further exacerbating the region.

Both the Severe Thunderstorm Watch and heat advisories in the area run through 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Temperatures are expecting to cool down on Sunday following the round of thunderstorms as a cold valley is expected to move through the area overnight, according to forecasters.

