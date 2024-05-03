Shannon Marie Williams has been sentenced to 115 years in prison, with all but 50 years suspended, for her role in an arson incident that was reported in April 2022.

At approximately 3 a.m. on April 5, 2022, prosecutors say that Williams conspired with two others to kill a person by throwing a molotov cocktail into the window of an apartment at the Bluffs of Hawthorn in the 10000 block of Hickory Ridge Circle in Columbia.

Howard County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the building and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

According to investigators, the attempted murder stemmed from a disagreement that one of the co-defendants, Cory Tomlin, had with an occupant of the Bluffs.

The fire caused "significant destruction" to the intended apartment and the blaze resulted in all 22 residents in the building being displaced as a result.

One firefighter suffered injuries while attempting to contain the fire, officials noted.

Williams was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree arson, possession of incendiary material with the intent to create a destructive device and related offenses.

