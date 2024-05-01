Jeremi Quentin Lewis, 36, has been sentenced to life without parole plus 100 years in prison in connection to his running of the "59 Hoover Criminal Gang" in Columbia and murder of Jaden Ealey in the summer of 2021.

Prosecutors say that on May 30, 2021, Howard County police officers were called to the 6000 block of Foreland Garth to investigate reports of shots fired, where they found Ealey behind the Exxon gas station suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with critical injuries, where he would die less than two weeks later.

Lewis, who ran the gang from between May 2020 and March 2022 was later linked to the fatal shoot, as well as at least eight other crimes while he was in charge.

Prosecutors said that "the criminal acts committed by members of the '59 Hoover Criminal Gang' were designed to establish dominance and take control over territories in Columbia.

"Members of the gang also sold illegal substances and kept firearms in their possession to use in violent crimes."

Lewis was convicted in February of:

First-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence;

Two counts of firearm possession with a felony conviction;

Organizing, supervising, and financing a criminal organization;

Participating in a criminal organization.

Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibson called the sentence "appropriate, considering the abhorrent conduct," and added it "should serve as a deterrent to anyone who would engage in this type of criminal activity in this area."

Seven other gang members have also been convicted for myriad of crimes and have been sentenced to terms of between four and 18 years in prison.

"It is shameful that (Lewis), who operated in a leadership role, used his acumen to harm his community instead of providing help," Gibson added. "And we want to make sure that people understand these types of choices have significant consequences."

