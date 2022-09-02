Contact Us
Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Return to your home site

Menu

Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Breaking News: Arrest Made In Murder Of Maryland Mom Found With Gunshot Wound
Police & Fire

Howard County Carjacker Sought

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Howard County Police Instagram
Howard County Police Instagram Photo Credit: Howard County Police Instagram

Police are on the lookout for a carjacker in Howard County.

The man demanded the victim out of the vehicle at gunpoint on the 6600 block of Marie Curie Drive in Elkridge around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, the Howard County Police Department said. The car was later found in the area, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black male standing approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Howard County Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.