Howard County Carjacker Sought

Police are on the lookout for a carjacker in Howard County.

The man demanded the victim out of the vehicle at gunpoint on the 6600 block of Marie Curie Drive in Elkridge around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, the Howard County Police Department said. The car was later found in the area, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black male standing approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Howard County Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.