Howard Daily Voice serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
Howard Daily Voice

Body Found In Elkridge Hotel Room Sparks Homicide Investigation

Annie DeVoe
Econo Lodge
Econo Lodge Photo Credit: Google Maps

Detectives are investigating what they believe to be a suspected homicide after finding a body in an Elkridge hotel room, authorities say.

The man’s body was found around 8 a.m. in an Econo Lodge hotel room in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Lane, Howard County officials said.

While the cause of the death is currently unknown, investigators suspect foul play.

Police do not believe that this was a random incident and have taken a subject into custody.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.