Juvenile Who Bailed From Rollover Crash On Neighbor's Lawn Apprehended In Howard County (Video)

Police were called at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 to the Columbia neighborhood, where there was a reported overturned crash involving a juvenile and a vehicle they found on its roof, with no one inside.

On Wednesday, the Howard County Police Department released body cam footage of the incident, which depicts the steps investigators went through to ultimately apprehend the minor after he bailed out of the stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, they were met by an empty Kia that suffered extensive damage in the crash. They then spoke with a witness who was able to direct officers toward the path the juvenile fled down.

Using a drone equipped with thermal imaging technology, they spotted the minor and relayed his location to another officer in the area who was able to swiftly take him into custody on Overheart Lane without further incident.

Video of the complete takedown can be seen below.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft.

