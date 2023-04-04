Howard County Man Threatened To 'Slaughter' LGBTQ+ Group After Nashville School Shooting: DOJ

A Howard County man is facing federal charges for allegedly making death threats towards an LGBTQ+ advocacy group during an unhinged voicemail he left hours after a mass school shooting.

Adam Michael Nettina, 34, of West Friendship, is facing five years in prison after being accused of leaving an alarming voicemail targeting the Washington, DC-based Human Rights Campaign, federal officials announced on Tuesday, April 4.

According to an affidavit, on Tuesday, March 28, the organization received a threatening voicemail from a number that was traced back to Nettina in Howard County.

The message referenced the mass shooting at a school in Nashville the previous day, where the gunman was identified as being transgender shooter that killed six people, including three children.

“You guys going to shoot up our schools now? Is that how it’s going to be? You just gonna to kill little kids,” the caller said in the message, according to the affidavit. “You’re just going to slaughter (expletive) little kids. Let me tell you something, we’re waiting.

“And if you want a war, we’ll have a war. And we’ll (expletives) slaughter you back. We’ll cut your throats. We’ll put a bullet in your head,” it continued. “You started this. You’re going to kill us? We’re going to kill you ten times more in full.”

Investigators were able to trace the call back to Wynfield Road in West Friendship, leading them to identify Nettina as a suspect. He was surveilled for several days and ultimately apprehended on Friday, March 31.

Nettina was charged with interstate communications with threat to injure. He’s been held in custody since his arrest pending his detention hearing scheduled for Friday, April 7. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

