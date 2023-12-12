Charities To Benefit From Howard County Man's $620K 'Maryland Lottery Jackpot Win

Last week, a $620,000 "Multi-Match" ticket was sold at Royal Farms in Elkridge, which was claimed by a Columbia man at Maryland Lottery Headquarters on Monday, officials say.

On the night of Thursday, Dec. 7, the lucky longtime lotto player picked up $10 in tickets from the grocery store, choosing a mix of quick-pick and personal numbers to take a shot at the jackpot.

The winning numbers of the drawing were 15-24-26-35-39-41.

When he went to check his numbers on the Lottery app after the drawing, he got a curious response.

"Take to retailer," it read. So he double checked.

Sure enough, he got the same message and realized that he had matched all six numbers on a single line and he had won a wild cash windfall.

"This couldn't be me," he mused.

He said he called his wife in disbelief and had her double check to confirm the big win, though they were still floored on Monday when they came to collect.

"It still hasn't sunk in yet," he added.

While he has no firm plans for the cash, the man said there will be some gifts for charity, while other funds will go to help out family members and set personal finances straight.

However, there will still be a large chunk of change, which the family will have to figure out what to do with when the reality settles in that they really won.

