5 Teens Arrested For Attempted Armed Carjacking In Columbia: Police

Three males ages 15, 14, and 14, as well as two 15-year-old females, all of Baltimore City, were charged with armed robbery, carjacking and other offenses, the HCPD said.

Both females were previously charged in a pair of armed robberies from last November in Ellicott City as well.

Officers responding to investigate the attempted armed carjacking found the suspect vehicle near the 10500 block of Green Mountain Circle in Columbia shortly before 8:20 a.m.

The vehicle fled as officers attempted to stop it before the suspects were taken into custody in Baltimore City.

Meanwhile, the HCPD responded to an armed robbery on Waterfowl Terrace and a second attempted armed carjacking on Green Mountain Circle that occurred before the first.

The suspects are being held at various juvenile justice centers across the state.

Detectives are working to determine if they may be responsible for other similar incidents in Howard County and surrounding jurisdictions.

The investigation is ongoing.

