Meghan Riley Lewis, 57, was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon during a reported dispute outside of the English Country Manner condominiums with Brian Michal Delen that turned deadly.

The incident was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the 600 block of Churchill Road in Bel Air.

Upon arrival, members of the Bel Air Police Department found that the two had gotten into an argument in the parking lot of the complex during which Delen, 47, allegedly shot Lewis in the abdomen.

At the time, Delen was reportedly delivering food to the building.

Riley was treated by paramedics but died less than an hour later at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

Delen was arrested without further incident and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

As news of her devastating death spread, hundreds came out in support of the parent of two and pillar of the LGTBQ+ community, sharing stories about how she's helped them through their own journeys.

"Regardless of anything, death was not deserved," Lewis' sister posted on Facebook. "This human being had a heart, had a family, had children (actual real legal children), and was loved. This person was my sibling."

Another user commented: "Megan was the first trans woman to welcome me when I came out 3 years ago... I consider her my trans mother... And I am devastated by her loss... And infuriated at the conditions and circumstances that led to it."

As news of her murder spread, more tributes and words of support poured in for Lewis and her family.

"Meghan Lewis was a gift to the world and should be remembered with the honor and respect that she so freely gave to others."

Annie White posted "the Phish community is gushing love and support for your dear sister.

"This is beyond tragic and she will be missed on this Earth while still being carried in the hearts of so many... Nothing but love to (her sister) and the rest of Meghan's immediate family."

