Fight Outside Condo Complex Ends With Fatal Shooting In Harford County: Police

Brian Michael Delen, 47, allegedly got into a heated disagreement overnight at the English Country Manor condominiums that rapidly escalated until he pulled out a handgun and began firing overnight.

The incident was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in the 600 block of Churchill Road in Bel Air.

Upon arrival, members of the Bel Air Police Department found that the two had gotten into an argument in the parking lot of the complex during which Delen allegedly shot the other man in the chest.

He was treated by paramedics but later died less than an hour later at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. His ID is being held until his family learns of his death.

Delen was arrested without further incident and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held pending his initial bond review.

Now, members of the department are asking for witnesses or residence who may have information about the fatal shooting to contact Sgt. Henry Marchesani by emailing hmarchesani@belairmd.org or Cpl Sam Vivino at svivino@belairmd.org.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.